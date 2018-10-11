Vanderbilt vs. Florida: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores (home) vs. Florida Gators (away)

Current records: Vanderbilt 3-3; Florida 5-1

What to Know

Florida will challenge Vanderbilt on the road at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Florida doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7-point advantage in the spread.

Florida might be getting used to good results now that the team has four wins in a row. They were able to grind out a solid win over LSU last Saturday, winning 27-19. Florida's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Lamical Perine, who rushed for 85 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Feleipe Franks, who accumulated 161 passing yards and picked up 42 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Vanderbilt, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 13-41 defeat to Georgia. Vanderbilt were down by 6-38 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Florida's victory lifted them to 5-1 while Vanderbilt's loss dropped them down to 3-3. Vanderbilt's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Florida defensive front that amassed five sacks against LSU, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Vanderbilt Stadium, Tennessee

Vanderbilt Stadium, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Gators are a big 7 point favorite against the Commodores.

This season, Vanderbilt is 3-2-0 against the spread. As for Florida, they are 4-1-0 against the spread

Series History

Florida has won all of the games they've played against Vanderbilt in the last 4 years.