Vanderbilt vs. Florida: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Florida football game
Who's Playing
Vanderbilt Commodores (home) vs. Florida Gators (away)
Current records: Vanderbilt 3-3; Florida 5-1
What to Know
Florida will challenge Vanderbilt on the road at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Florida doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7-point advantage in the spread.
Florida might be getting used to good results now that the team has four wins in a row. They were able to grind out a solid win over LSU last Saturday, winning 27-19. Florida's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Lamical Perine, who rushed for 85 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Feleipe Franks, who accumulated 161 passing yards and picked up 42 yards on the ground.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Vanderbilt, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 13-41 defeat to Georgia. Vanderbilt were down by 6-38 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Florida's victory lifted them to 5-1 while Vanderbilt's loss dropped them down to 3-3. Vanderbilt's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Florida defensive front that amassed five sacks against LSU, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Vanderbilt Stadium, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Gators are a big 7 point favorite against the Commodores.
This season, Vanderbilt is 3-2-0 against the spread. As for Florida, they are 4-1-0 against the spread
Series History
Florida has won all of the games they've played against Vanderbilt in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Florida Gators 38 vs. Vanderbilt Commodores 24
- 2016 - Vanderbilt Commodores 6 vs. Florida Gators 13
- 2015 - Florida Gators 9 vs. Vanderbilt Commodores 7
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
USF vs. Tulsa odds, picks, simulations
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Tulsa vs. South Florida game 10,000 times
-
Arizona vs. Utah odds, picks, best bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Utah vs. Arizona game 10,000 times
-
Tua Tagovailoa deals with sprained knee
Nick Saban says the injury to his starting quarterback isn't an issue
-
Kansas fires OC Doug Meacham
Meacham joined the Kansas staff in 2017
-
Miami, WVU on upset alert in Week 7
Week 7 features a number of Top 25 teams on the road in conference play
-
St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei preview
Everything you need to know about Friday night's huge game in Santa Ana, Calif.