Who's Playing

No. 6 Florida @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Florida 5-1; Vanderbilt 0-6

What to Know

The Florida Gators are 5-0 against the Vanderbilt Commodores since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Florida and Vanderbilt will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Vanderbilt Stadium. The Gators are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Vanderbilt is stumbling in off of six consecutive losses.

Florida made easy work of the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday and carried off a 63-35 win. That 28-point margin sets a new team best for Florida on the season. Their QB Kyle Trask did his thing and passed for six TDs and 356 yards on 29 attempts.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Commodores had to settle for a 38-35 loss against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. A silver lining for Vanderbilt was the play of QB Ken Seals, who passed for two TDs and 225 yards on 32 attempts. Seals had some trouble finding his footing against the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Gators are the favorite in this one, with an expected 31.5-point (!) margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Florida's victory lifted them to 5-1 while Vanderbilt's defeat dropped them down to 0-6. Florida has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 45.83 points per game. We'll see if the Commodores can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gators are a big 31.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida have won all of the games they've played against Vanderbilt in the last six years.