Vanderbilt vs. Georgia: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Vanderbilt (home) vs. Georgia (away)

Last Season Records: Vanderbilt 6-7-0; Georgia 11-3-0;

What to Know

Vanderbilt lost both of their matches to Georgia last season, on scores of 14-45 and 13-41, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Vanderbilt and Georgia are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for Vanderbilt (6-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, after an 11-3 record last year and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl, Georgia is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Vanderbilt threw only six interceptions last season, the 14th best among all teams in the nation. As for Georgia, they threw only six interceptions last season, too. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

The Vanderbilt sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Vanderbilt Stadium, Tennessee

Vanderbilt Stadium, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $220.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 22 point favorite against the Commodores.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 20 point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Georgia have won three out of their last four games against Vanderbilt.