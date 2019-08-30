Vanderbilt vs. Georgia: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Georgia football game
Who's Playing
Vanderbilt (home) vs. Georgia (away)
Last Season Records: Vanderbilt 6-7-0; Georgia 11-3-0;
What to Know
Vanderbilt lost both of their matches to Georgia last season, on scores of 14-45 and 13-41, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Vanderbilt and Georgia are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for Vanderbilt (6-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, after an 11-3 record last year and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl, Georgia is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Vanderbilt threw only six interceptions last season, the 14th best among all teams in the nation. As for Georgia, they threw only six interceptions last season, too. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
The Vanderbilt sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Vanderbilt Stadium, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $220.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 22 point favorite against the Commodores.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 20 point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Georgia have won three out of their last four games against Vanderbilt.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Georgia 41 vs. Vanderbilt 13
- Oct 07, 2017 - Vanderbilt 14 vs. Georgia 45
- Oct 15, 2016 - Georgia 16 vs. Vanderbilt 17
- Sep 12, 2015 - Vanderbilt 14 vs. Georgia 31
