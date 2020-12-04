Update: This game has been postponed due to COVID-19



The eighth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set to square off in a SEC matchup at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are 6-2 overall and 3-0 at home, while Vanderbilt is 0-8 overall and 0-4 on the road. Georgia enters Saturday's SEC showdown averaging 31.3 points per game this season, while Vanderbilt is averaging just 14.3.

The Bulldogs are favored by 35.5-points in the latest Georgia vs. Vanderbilt odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 54. Before entering any Vanderbilt vs. Georgia picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is also a sizzling 49-25 on all top-rated picks through 13 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning almost $1,300 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia vs. Vanderbilt. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Georgia vs. Vanderbilt:

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt spread: Georgia -35.5

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt over-under: 54 points

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt money line: Georgia -15000, Vanderbilt +2500

What you need to know about Georgia

The Bulldogs took their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 28 by a conclusive 45-16 score. That looming 29-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for UGA yet this season. Among those leading the charge for the Bulldogs was RB James Cook, who rushed for two TDs and 104 yards on six carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Cook has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Cook's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

What you need to know about Vanderbilt

Meanwhile, a victory for Vanderbilt just wasn't in the stars on Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. The Commodores were dealt a punishing 41-0 defeat at the hands of the Missouri Tigers. Vanderbilt was down 27-0 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Ken Seals had a pretty forgettable game, passing for only 79 yards on 19 attempts.

A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs rank third in the nation when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 75.3 on average. Less enviably, the Commodores are 10th worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 292.5 on average.

How to make Vanderbilt vs. Georgia picks

The model has simulated Georgia vs. Vanderbilt 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Vanderbilt vs. Georgia? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.