The Vanderbilt Commodores will look to take care of business in their season opener when they travel to Honolulu for a meeting with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday night, wrapping up the Week 0 college football schedule. Vanderbilt is hoping to show signs of improvement under second-year coach Clark Lea, as he finished with a 2-10 record in 2021. Hawaii is debuting a new coaching staff that is led by head man Timmy Chang, who was a record-setting quarterback during his collegiate career with the Rainbow Warriors.

Kickoff is at 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Vanderbilt is a 9-point favorite in the latest Week 0 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 53.5 in the latest Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt odds. Before making any Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii picks or college football predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also finished the 2021-22 college football season on a 43-31 run on all top-rated college football side picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt:

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii spread: Vanderbilt -9

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii over/under: 53.5 points

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii money line: Vanderbilt -360, Hawaii +285

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii picks: See picks here.



Why Vanderbilt can cover

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea helped lead Notre Dame to a pair of College Football Playoff appearances during his time as the defensive coordinator, so he has a strong resume heading into his second year with the Commodores. He will be expecting major improvement from his team this year, especially since he has a full roster this time around. Tight end Ben Bresnahan is a three-year starter, while wide receiver Will Sheppard had a breakout year as a sophomore.

Starting running back Re'Mahn Davis is also back after playing just three games due to a toe injury last year. The defense boasts a pair of talented transfers in UConn cornerback Jeremy Lucien and Clemson linebacker Kane Patterson. Vanderbilt has been in Hawaii all week preparing for this game, so the Commodores should be fine from a scheduling standpoint.

Why Hawaii can cover

Hawaii is excited about turning over a new leaf under Chang, who was a record-setting quarterback during his time with the Rainbow Warriors. He will be starting over after a mass exodus ensued following a disastrous end to the Todd Graham era. Chang has several talented quarterbacks to choose from, including Joey Yellen from Pitt and returning signal caller Brayden Schager.

The Rainbow Warriors allowed teams to complete just 57% of their passes last year, but many of those completions went for big plays. Vanderbilt does not have an explosive passing attack, so that should help Hawaii limit the damage on Saturday night. There are also more positive emotions with this team than what the Rainbow Warriors experienced last year, which will provide an invaluable boost to morale heading into the season.

How to make Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, with both teams expected to struggle offensively. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the model's Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.