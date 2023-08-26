The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors travel to FirstBank Stadium as they match up against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday evening. Both of these teams finished below .500 last season and are looking to flip the script. Vanderbilt went 5-7 in 2022 and finished in last place in the SEC East. Last season, Hawaii was 3-10 and placed in fifth place in the West division of the Mountain West. The Commodores beat Hawaii 63-10 on the road to open up the 2022 season.

Kickoff from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Commodores are 17.5-point favorites in Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 56.

Now, here are several college football odds and trends for Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii:

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii spread: Vanderbilt -17.5

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii over/under: 56 points

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii money line: Vanderbilt -1000, Hawaii +629

HAW: Hawaii has hit the 1H Game Total Under in their last four away games

VAN: Vanderbilt went 5-7 ATS last season

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Junior linebacker CJ Taylor is always flying to the ball. Taylor has impressive speed and footwork to defend both the run and pass. The Tennessee native was second on the team in total tackles (59), tackles for loss (7) and pass deflections (5). He notched at least nine total stops in four matchups in 2022.

Senior safety De'Rickey Wright is an instinctive playmaker in the secondary. The Alabama native is able to cover in both man and zone coverage consistently. Wright supplied 55 total tackles while leading the team in total interceptions (3) and pass breakups (7).

Why Hawaii can cover

Sophomore quarterback Brayden Schager has outstanding size (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) with a big-time arm. Schager has the arm talent to make throws at all three levels, while having the ability to extend plays with his legs. Last season, he threw for 2,348 passing yards with 13 passing touchdowns. The Texas native tossed 200-plus yards in five straight games to end the 2022 season.

Sophomore running back Tylan Hines provides this offense with a quick and elusive runner. Hines is able to make the first defender miss and gain extra yards. The Texas native was second on the squad in carries (83) and yards (634) along with two rushing touchdowns. In 2022, he supplied at least 60 rushing yards in seven matchups.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 58 points.

