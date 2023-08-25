The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Vanderbilt Commodores will link up in a Week 0 college football matchup on Saturday evening. Hawaii struggled mightily last season and finished with a record of 3-10. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt was up and down in 2022, logging a 5-7 record. Vanderbilt beat Hawaii 63-10 in Honolulu in last year's opener.

Kickoff from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Commodores are 17.5-point favorites in Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt odds, while the over/under for total points is 56. Before making any Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

Now, here are several college football odds and trends for Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii:

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii spread: Vanderbilt -17.5

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii over/under: 56 points

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii money line: Vanderbilt -982, Hawaii +617

HAW: Hawaii has hit the 1H Game Total Under in their last four away games

VAN: Vanderbilt went 5-7 ATS last season

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Sophomore quarterback AJ Swann has great field vision and arm strength to push the ball down the field. Swann was playing sound football as a freshman in 2022 before he suffered a season-ending injury. The Georgia native completed 58% of his throws for 1,247 yards and 10 passing touchdowns. He notched at least two passing scores in four of his nine starts last season and only had two interceptions all season.

Senior receiver Will Sheppard heads into this campaign as the go-threat. Sheppard is a shifty route runner with a fearlessness to go up and snag contested passes. In 2022, he was first on the team in catches (60), receiving yards (776) and touchdowns (9). The Louisiana native totaled 80-plus receiving yards in four outings last season. See which team to pick here.

Why Hawaii can cover

Sophomore quarterback Brayden Schager has outstanding size (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) with a big-time arm. Schager has the arm talent to make throws at all three levels, while having the ability to extend plays with his legs. Last season, he threw for 2,348 passing yards with 13 passing touchdowns. The Texas native tossed 200-plus yards in five straight games to end the 2022 season.

Sophomore running back Tylan Hines provides this offense with a quick and elusive runner. Hines is able to make the first defender miss and gain extra yards. The Texas native was second on the squad in carries (83) and yards (634) along with two rushing touchdowns. In 2022, he supplied at least 60 rushing yards in seven matchups. See which team to pick here.

