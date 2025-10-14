The No. 17 Vanderbilt Commodores are in the midst of one of their best seasons in program history, having started the year 5-1. Vandy has a chance to register another statement victory this week when the No. 10 LSU Tigers come to town.

Believe it or not, Vanderbilt is favored in this matchup by 2.5 points over at FanDuel Sportsbook. According to CBS Sports Research, this is the first time the Commodores have been favored vs. LSU since 1948, and the first time they have been favored vs. a ranked opponent since at least 1978. Vanderbilt has played an astounding 176 straight games vs. ranked opponents as an underdog.

LSU is coming off a 20-10 win over South Carolina, in which Garrett Nussmeier threw for 254 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Nussmeier still hasn't reached 300 yards passing this season, and is 2-4 as a starter vs. ranked teams, having thrown 10 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions in those contests.

Vanderbilt, on the other hand, is coming off a bye and looking to bounce back following the Week 6 loss to Alabama. Diego Pavia's offense was held to 14 points in Tuscaloosa after averaging 49 points per contest over the first five games of the season. Pavia is 2-5 vs. ranked teams, but a win on Saturday would mark the first time Vandy has ever beaten multiple AP top-15 teams in a season.

Vanderbilt has a tough stretch ahead of them with No. 10 LSU, No. 16 Missouri and then No. 21 Texas on the road in back-to-back-to-back weeks. The Commodores are looking to prove they are a legitimate threat to make the College Football Playoff, and a home victory vs. LSU would certainly help their case.