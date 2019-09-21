Vanderbilt vs. LSU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. LSU football game
Who's Playing
Vanderbilt (home) vs. No. 4 LSU (away)
Current Records: Vanderbilt 0-2-0; LSU 3-0-0
What to Know
Vanderbilt is staring down a pretty large disadvantage in the point spread for Saturday's game. They will take on LSU at noon on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium after a week off. With a combined 1,102 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.
Vanderbilt scored first but ultimately less often than Purdue in their matchup two weeks ago. The Commodores took a hard 42-24 fall against Purdue. Vanderbilt's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Chris Pierce, who caught three passes for 133 yards and one touchdown, and Riley Neal, who passed for 378 yards and two touchdowns. Neal didn't help his team much against Georgia three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 333 more yards than your opponent like LSU did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put a hurting on Northwestern State to the tune of 65-14. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point LSU had established a 51-14 advantage.
LSU's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Vanderbilt's loss dropped them down to 0-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Vanderbilt is second worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 3 on the season. On the other hand, the Tigers rank second in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 436.30 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $84.15
Odds
The Tigers are a big 24-point favorite against the Commodores.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 23.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
