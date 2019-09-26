Vanderbilt vs. Northern Illinois odds: 2019 Week 5 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Vanderbilt Commodores will take on Northern Illinois Huskies at noon ET on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium. Vanderbilt is 0-3 overall and 0-2 at home, while Northern Illinois is 1-2 overall and 0-2 on the road. Both teams have played tough schedules, with Vanderbilt playing No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 LSU at home, sandwiched around a trip to Purdue, while the Huskies played Utah and Nebraska on the road the last two weeks. The Commodores are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Northern Illinois odds, while the over-under is set at 51. Before you make any Vanderbilt vs. Northern Illinois picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Commodores had one of their worst defensive performances in recent history in a 66-38 defeat last week. A silver lining for Vanderbilt was the play of Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Vaughn's 52-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter. Vaughn has had a solid start to the season despite playing against some extremely strong defenses, putting up 327 yards from scrimmage and scoring three touchdowns. If quarterback Riley Neal can pick up his play, it'd go a long way towards keeping NIU from keying in on Vaughn this Saturday.

Meanwhile, Northern Illinois lost a 44-8 blowout to Nebraska two weeks ago. The Huskies have struggled in general on offense this season, averaging just 5.1 yards per play. However, in the win against Illinois State to start the year, the defense proved that it could be tough to move the football against by allowing just 238 yards of total offense on the way to a 24-10 win. Running back Tre Harbison hasn't had a chance to get much going playing against some stout defenses, but he rushed for 1,034 yards last year and a big day from him would go a long way towards the Huskies challenging.

