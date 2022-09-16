The Northern Illinois Huskies will be looking for a rare win over a Power Five opponent when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. Northern Illinois is also trying to bounce back from a 38-35 loss to Tulsa last weekend. Vanderbilt opened the season with wins over Hawaii and Elon before losing to then-No. 23 Wake Forest last week.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Huskies are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Northern Illinois vs. Vanderbilt odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 59.5.

Now, the model has set its sights on Northern Illinois vs. Vanderbilt. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Vanderbilt vs. NIU:

Northern Illinois vs. Vanderbilt spread: Northern Illinois -2.5

Northern Illinois vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 59.5 points

Why Northern Illinois can cover

Northern Illinois escaped with a win over Eastern Illinois as a monster favorite in Week 1, but it played much better on the road against Tulsa last week. The Huskies were unable to hold onto their 35-31 lead in the final minute of the game after erasing a 17-0 first-half deficit. However, they still covered the 6.5-point spread as the underdogs, and motivation will not be an issue against an SEC opponent.

Senior quarterback Rocky Lombardi has thrown for 451 yards and four touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season, with senior wide receiver Cole Tucker catching 11 passes for 190 yards. The rushing attack has been strong as well, with sophomore running backs Antario Brown and Harrison Waylee both hitting the 100-yard mark already. Northern Illinois is 5-1 in its last six home games and has covered the spread in five of its last seven games overall.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Vanderbilt has struggled to take care of business against non-Power Five teams over the past few years, but that has not been the case so far this season. The Commodores made a statement in Week 1 with their 63-10 win over Hawaii, and they backed that up with a 42-31 win against Elon. They came up short against then-No. 23 Wake Forest last week, but they will get an easier opponent this week.

Junior quarterback Mike Wright is off to a solid start, throwing for 426 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for another 264 yards and four scores. Senior running back Ray Davis has 47 carries for 269 yards and two touchdowns. Vanderbilt has covered the spread in five of its last seven games, and Northern Illinois is just 1-6 in its last seven games against SEC opponents.

