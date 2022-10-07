Who's Playing

No. 9 Ole Miss @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Ole Miss 5-0; Vanderbilt 3-2

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Ole Miss Rebels and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 17 of 2018. The Commodores will take on Ole Miss at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium after a week off. The Rebels will be strutting in after a victory while Vanderbilt will be stumbling in from a loss.

The night started off rough for Vanderbilt last week, and it ended that way, too. They played a game they are hoping to forget as they lost a 55-3 blowout to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Vanderbilt was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31-3. QB AJ Swann had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for only 115 yards on 27 attempts.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Kentucky Wildcats 22-19. The team accrued 19 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Among those leading the charge for the Rebels was RB Quinshon Judkins, who rushed for one TD and 106 yards on 15 carries.

The Commodores are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Vanderbilt is now 3-2 while Ole Miss sits at 5-0. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Vanderbilt enters the matchup with 12 passing touchdowns, good for 25th best in the nation. The Rebels have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the third most rushing touchdowns in the nation at 17.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: FirstBank Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

FirstBank Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rebels are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ole Miss have won five out of their last seven games against Vanderbilt.