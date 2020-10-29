Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Ole Miss 1-4; Vanderbilt 0-3

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will play host again and welcome the Ole Miss Rebels to Vanderbilt Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

The Commodores suffered a grim 41-7 defeat to the South Carolina Gamecocks three weeks ago. Vanderbilt was down 27-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Vanderbilt back was the mediocre play of QB Ken Seals, who did not have his best game: he passed for only 148 yards on 24 attempts.

Ole Miss came within a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers last week, but they wound up with a 35-28 loss. A silver lining for Ole Miss was the play of QB Matt Corral, who passed for one TD and 154 yards on 27 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 88 yards.

Vanderbilt is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Their home turf has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in two of their two home games.

The Commodores found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 31-6 punch to the gut against the Rebels when the two teams previously met in October of last year. Maybe Vanderbilt will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rebels are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ole Miss have won three out of their last five games against Vanderbilt.