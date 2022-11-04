Who's Playing

South Carolina @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: South Carolina 5-3; Vanderbilt 3-5

What to Know

This Saturday, the Vanderbilt Commodores are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.63 points per game. They will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium after a week off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Commodores were close but no cigar last week as they fell 17-14 to the Missouri Tigers. No one had a standout game offensively for Vanderbilt, but they got scores from QB Mike Wright and WR Gamarion Carter. Near the top of the highlight reel was Wright's 80-yard TD bomb to Carter in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, USC came up short against Mizzou on Saturday, falling 23-10. QB Spencer Rattler had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 171 yards passing.

Vanderbilt is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

When the two teams previously met in October of last year, Vanderbilt and the Gamecocks were almost perfectly matched up, but the Commodores suffered an agonizing 21-20 loss. Maybe Vanderbilt will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FirstBank Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

FirstBank Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

Odds

The Gamecocks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Carolina have won all of the games they've played against Vanderbilt in the last eight years.