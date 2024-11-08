The Vanderbilt Commodores (6-3) will make their case for a spot in next week's College Football Playoff rankings when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3) on Saturday afternoon. Vanderbilt is coming off its fourth upset win of the season, beating Auburn as an 8-point road underdog. South Carolina is coming off an impressive performance of its own, blowing out then-No. 10 Texas A&M by 24 points. The Gamecocks rolled to a 47-6 win over the Commodores last season.

Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium. South Carolina is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina odds, while the over/under is 45.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina spread: South Carolina -4.5

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina over/under: 45.5 points

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina money line: South Carolina -189, Vanderbilt +156

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Vanderbilt has won four of its last five games, including a trio of upset wins against conference opponents. The Commodores took down then-No. 1 Alabama and Kentucky in back-to-back games before falling to then-No. 5 Texas by just a field goal. They bounced back with a 17-7 win at Auburn last week, pulling off their fourth upset of the season.

Senior quarterback Diego Pavia has 1,677 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions while rushing for 563 yards and four scores. The Commodores have been consistently profitable for their bettors this season, covering the spread in five of their last six games. They are available as underdogs again this week, and there is nothing suggesting a letdown performance on Saturday.

Why South Carolina can cover

South Carolina is on an impressive run of its own, covering the spread in three straight games. The Gamecocks were 21.5-point underdogs in their 27-25 loss at then-No. 7 Alabama in mid-October before blowing out Oklahoma and then-No. 10 Texas A&M. They were 3-point underdogs against the Aggies, who were sitting alone in solo first place in the SEC standings prior to that game.

Freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers had 244 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Aggies, while senior running back Raheim Sanders rushed for 144 yards and two scores. The Gamecocks are strong defensive team that can contain Pavia and slow down Vanderbilt's offense in this matchup. They have also dominated this series, winning 15 consecutive games.

