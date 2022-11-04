The South Carolina Gamecocks have an opportunity to become bowl eligible when they face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night. South Carolina saw its four-game winning streak come to an end when it lost to Missouri at home last week. Vanderbilt has lost four straight games and is coming off its open date. South Carolina is 4-4 against the spread, while Vanderbilt is 3-5 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Gamecocks are favored by 8 points in the latest Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 49.5.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina spread: Vanderbilt +8

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina over/under: 50 points

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina money line: Vanderbilt 240, South Carolina -305

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Vanderbilt is in a nice scheduling spot on Saturday night, as it is playing at home with extra rest after having its bye week last week. The Commodores are coming off one of their best games of the season, losing to Missouri by just three points as 14-point road underdogs. They continue to be a profitable team to back within the SEC East, covering the spread in five of their last six divisional games.

Starting quarterback AJ Swann is expected to return after sustaining an undisclosed injury against Missouri. He has thrown for more than 1,000 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has thrown a career-worst nine interceptions with just five touchdowns, which does not indicate a high probability of covering a large road spread.

Why South Carolina can cover

South Carolina's momentum was halted against Missouri last week, but it had won four straight games prior to that setback. The Gamecocks beat multiple high-level opponents during that stretch, including then-No. 13 Kentucky and Texas A&M. Their win over Kentucky came on the road, and they also scored 30 points at then-No. 16 Arkansas in their only other road game this season.

Vanderbilt's offense ranks last in the SEC with 341 yards per game, and an injured quarterback is not going to help that situation improve. Rattler has been dealing with some turnover issues, but the Gamecocks have a much more explosive offense than Vanderbilt, scoring at least 24 points in six of their eight games. Vanderbilt has only covered the spread twice in its last seven games and is winless in its last 13 games against South Carolina.

