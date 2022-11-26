Who's Playing

No. 10 Tennessee @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Tennessee 9-2; Vanderbilt 5-6

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at FirstBank Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.

The Volunteers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 63-38 punch to the gut against the South Carolina Gamecocks last week. Tennessee was probably expecting an easy win given their 22.5-point advantage in the point spread, but USC gave them no such satisfaction. Despite the defeat, Tennessee had strong showings from QB Hendon Hooker, who passed for three TDs and 247 yards on 42 attempts, and WR Cedric Tillman, who caught nine passes for two TDs and 81 yards.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt was able to grind out a solid victory over the Florida Gators last week, winning 31-24. No one had a standout game offensively for Vanderbilt, but they got scores from TE Ben Bresnahan, TE Gavin Schoenwald, and WR Jayden McGowan.

This next game looks promising for the Volunteers, who are favored by a full 14 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Tennessee is now 9-2 while the Commodores sit at 5-6. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Tennessee comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at three. Vanderbilt is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with only six thrown interceptions, good for 22nd best in the nation. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FirstBank Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

FirstBank Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 14-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Volunteers as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee have won three out of their last seven games against Vanderbilt.