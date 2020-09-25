Get ready for a SEC battle as the Texas A&M Aggies and the Vanderbilt Commodores face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kyle Field. Texas A&M enters Saturday's matchup having won nine of its last 11 games at home. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, is just 1-7 in its last eight games on the road.

The Aggies are favored by 30.5 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points expected is set at 46. Before entering any Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Here are several college football odds for Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M:

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt spread: Texas A&M -30.5

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt over-under: 46 points

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt money line: Texas A&M -6000, Vanderbilt +1600

What you need to know about Texas A&M

The Aggies have one of the SEC's most lethal dual-threat quarterbacks in Kellen Mond. The senior has thrown for over 7,300 yards and 52 touchdowns at Texas A&M, while rushing for over 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons. Mond completed 61.6 percent of his passes in 2019 for 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also averaged 4.0 yards per carry last season and scored eight rushing touchdowns.

Running back Isaiah Spiller is also expected to be a major factor in Jimbo Fisher's offense this season. Spiller ran the ball 174 times for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, and now he'll look to take advantage of a Vanderbilt defense that gave up 467.1 yards per game last year.

What you need to know about Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt has struggled mightily against SEC opponents, going just 1-7 in its last eight games against its conference rivals. The Commodores have also struggled against the spread, covering the number in just three of their last 13 matchups.

Freshman Ken Seals is expected to start at quarterback on Saturday for the Commodores. Seals will be the first true freshman to start at quarterback for Vanderbilt since 2015.

How to make Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt picks

