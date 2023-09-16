The 2023 college football on CBS Sports Network is ready for another big round of contests with four games on Saturday. The action started with a bang Friday night when Air Force defeated Utah State 39-21. Coverage continues with a Saturday quadruple-header, starting at noon and running all the way into the early hours of Sunday.

Liberty improved to 3-0 with a 55-27 victory vs. winless Buffalo before the afternoon slot saw FIU, seeking its third consecutive win, visiting a UConn team looking for its first win of 2023. Coverage then descends upon the state of Nevada for two games in the evening windows, both featuring a power conference program on one end. UNLV hosts Vanderbilt before Kansas pays a visit to Nevada for first meeting between the two programs.

CBS Sports Network will have you covered every step of the way once the weekend arrives. For now, it's time to dive into some of the storylines that surround each featured matchup.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Vanderbilt at UNLV



Date: Saturday, Sept. 16 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Vanderbilt -4 | Will the Commodores cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 3 projections here

Both these teams are looking to rebound from Week 2 losses. Vanderbilt's third year under coach Clark Lea saw the Commodores begin 2-0 after wins against Hawaii and Alabama A&M, but then came a 36-20 loss at Wake Forest. UNLV, meanwhile, kicked off the Barry Odom era with a Week 1 home win against Bryant before the Rebels were overpowered in a 35-7 road loss to Michigan. For Vanderbilt, Saturday brings an opportunity to be halfway home to bowl eligibility before the grind of SEC play even kicks off. Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann showed off his arm with 314 yards passing and three touchdowns against Wake Forest, but he was also picked off twice in the loss.

Kansas at Nevada

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Kansas -28 | Will the Jayhawks cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 3 projections here

Before last season, Kansas had not enjoyed a 3-0 start since 2009. Fresh off a Week 2 home win against Illinois, the Jayhawks have a prime chance to hit that mark for a second consecutive September. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was sidelined due to lingering back soreness during the team's season opener against Missouri State, but he returned to action against Illinois and threw for 277 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Containing Daniels will be both a point of emphasis and potentially a challenge for Nevada. The Wolf Pack has been outscored a combined 99-20 amid an 0-2 start featuring losses at USC and at home against Idaho.