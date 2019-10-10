Vanderbilt vs. UNLV odds: 2019 Week 7 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

The UNLV Rebels will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium. Vanderbilt is 1-4 overall and 1-2 at home, while UNLV is 1-4 overall and 0-2 on the road. UNLV is only so-so against the spread (2-3), but Vanderbilt has really struggled (0-5). Vanderbilt has faced a brutal schedule, opening the year with Georgia, going on the road to face Purdue when it was healthy and then also playing LSU and Ole Miss in two more early-season SEC bouts. As for the Rebels, they've struggled to run the ball the last two weeks after opening up with three solid rushing efforts aginst Southern Utah, Arkansas State and Northwestern. The Commodores are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Vanderbilt vs. UNLV odds, while the over-under is set at 57. Before you make any Vanderbilt vs. UNLV picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Vanderbilt has to be hurting after a bruising 31-6 loss to Ole Miss last week. In the win over Northern Illinois, Vanderbilt's success was predicated on running the football efficiently (8.2 ypc) and stopping the run (3.5 opponents' ypc). Against a UNLV squad where they should have a talent advantage, look for the Commodores to go back to that formula this weekend.

Meanwhile, UNLV fell in a 38-13 defeat at the hands of Boise State. WR Darren Woods Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught five passes for 93 yards and one TD. Look for the Rebels to try to establish running back Charles Williams early in this one. After a solid freshman season followed by two injury-riddled campaigns, Williams is averaging 8.0 yards per carry this season and has 529 yards rushing with six rushing touchdowns.

