The Vanderbilt Commodores will go on the road for the second week in a row when they face the UNLV Rebels in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Vanderbilt opened the season with wins over Hawaii and Alabama A&M before losing to Wake Forest last week. UNLV is coming off a 35-7 loss at No. 2 Michigan, but it covered the 38-point spread. The Rebels are hosting an SEC team in the regular season for the first time in school history.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium on CBS Sports Network. Vanderbilt is favored by 4.5 points in the latest UNLV vs. Vanderbilt odds, while the over/under is set at 59 points, per SportsLine consensus.

UNLV vs. Vanderbilt spread: Vanderbilt -4.5

UNLV vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 59 points

UNLV vs. Vanderbilt money line: UNLV: +165, Vanderbilt: -199

Why UNLV can cover

UNLV is going to be excited for Saturday night's game, as this is the first time in school history that the Rebels have hosted an SEC team. They won their only previous meeting with Vanderbilt, cruising to a 34-10 win in Nashville in 2019. UNLV avoided a shutout loss and covered the spread in its loss to Michigan last week, as Jordan Younge-Humphrey scored on a 20-yard rushing touchdown with less than three minutes remaining.

The Rebels are led by experienced quarterback Doug Brumfield, who is in his fourth year with the program. He completed 64.6% of his passes for nearly 2,000 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, while also rushing for 261 yards and six additional scores. UNLV has covered the spread in four of its last five games against SEC teams, and Vanderbilt has only covered once in its last eight September games.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

UNLV's offense was virtually non-existent until garbage time last week, with Brumfield completing 10 of 19 passes for 100 yards. He was sacked five times, and UNLV's rushing attack averaged just two yards per carry. Vanderbilt has already picked up two wins as a favorite this season, beating Hawaii and Alabama A&M before stepping up in competition at Wake Forest last week.

Sophomore quarterback AJ Swann has thrown for 766 yards and eight touchdowns, while junior running back Patrick Smith is averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Senior wide receiver Will Sheppard leads the team with 20 receptions for 217 yards and six touchdowns. The Commodores have covered the spread in 13 of their last 18 games in Week 3, and UNLV has only won two of its last nine games. See which team to pick here.

