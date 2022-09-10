Who's Playing

No. 17 Wake Forest @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Wake Forest 1-0; Vanderbilt 2-0

Last Season Records: Vanderbilt 2-10; Wake Forest 11-3

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at noon ET Sept. 10 at FirstBank Stadium. With a combined 1,096 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.

The Commodores beat the Elon Phoenix 42-31 last week.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 284 more yards than your opponent like Wake Forest did last Thursday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were the clear victors by a 44-10 margin over the VMI Keydets. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 23-3.

Their wins bumped Vanderbilt to 2-0 and the Demon Deacons to 1-0. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score Saturday.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: FirstBank Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

FirstBank Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.