The No. 23 Wake Forest Demon Deacons will try to deliver an important road victory when they travel to Vanderbilt for a non-conference showdown on Saturday afternoon. Wake Forest, which produced an 11-win season in 2021, opened its campaign with a 44-10 win over VMI last week. Vanderbilt has picked up a pair of wins over Hawaii and Elon to begin the year.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Demon Deacons are favored by eight points in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 62. Before making any Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 2 of the 2022 college football season on a 48-37 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt:

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest spread: Wake Forest -8

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest over/under: 62 points

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest picks: See picks here

Why Vanderbilt can cover

The Commodores will be fired up for Saturday's game after getting off to a fast start this season. They put the college football world on notice with their 63-10 win at Hawaii in Week 0, and they followed it up with a 42-31 win over Elon last week. Quarterback Mike Wright became the first player in school history to account for six touchdowns in a game, throwing for four and adding two more on the ground against Elon.

Freshman wide receiver Jayden McGowan was named the SEC Freshman of the Week after catching four passes for 118 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown. This is going to be the first real test for a Wake Forest team that is not expected to be as good as it was last year. The Commodores have covered the spread in five of their last six games, while Wake Forest is 1-4 in its last five games against SEC opponents.

Why Wake Forest can cover

Wake Forest might have a new quarterback under center this season, but it was not evident against VMI last week. Quarterback Mitch Griffis threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start, leading his team to a 44-10 blowout win. Veteran Sam Hartman was sidelined due to a non-football medical issue, but he is listed as probable to play on Saturday.

The Demon Deacons rattled off 506 total yards and will be facing a Vanderbilt defense that allowed 31 points to Elon last week. Vanderbilt has not been 3-0 since the 2017 season, so it is unlikely that the Commodores can pull off an upset in this game. Wake Forest is 12-3 in its last 15 games and has covered the spread in six of its last nine contests.

How to make Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest picks

The model has simulated Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.