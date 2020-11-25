Vanderbilt women's soccer player Sarah Fuller could take snaps on Saturday when the Commodores' football team travels to Missouri. Coach Derek Mason said Wednesday that Fuller, Vanderbilt's goalkeeper, is "an option" for his team due to the shortage of specialists this week. That's due to more COVID-19 related quarantines, which have wreaked havoc on Vanderbilt's depth chart all season.

"Right now, we're just looking at all options," Mason said on ESPN 102.5 The Game. "For us, talking to Sarah, she's a champ, and no pun intended. Just coming off an SEC Championship in soccer… She's a complete competitor. She's an option for us. Right now, that's where we sit."

The university's student newspaper, the Vanderbilt Hustler, reported on Tuesday that Fuller had been practicing with the team. However, she did not take kicks and it's not clear if she'll play.

Multiple sources told The Hustler that Fuller was wearing full pads and a uniform but did not take any kicks. Instead, she went through walk-throughs with coaches and at least one specialist on the sidelines, multiple sources say. It remains unclear whether she will play in the Commodores' upcoming matchup at Missouri on Nov. 28, or play at all this season.

Vanderbilt is 3 of 7 on field goal attempts on the season. Should Fuller actually attempt a kick this weekend, it is believed that she would be the first female to play in a Power Five football game. She would also be on a very short list of women who have played in a Division I FBS game. Former Colorado and New Mexico kicker Katie Hnida was the first female player to score points in a Division I FBS game when she kicked two extra points for the Lobos in 2003.