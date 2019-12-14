VIDEO: CBS Sports' tease for the Army vs. Navy game will get you hyped for the greatest rivalry in sports

CBS will broadcast the 120th meeting between Army and Navy on Saturday afternoon, and fans will get a treat when the broadcast starts. The network has put together a tease for the ages prior to the showdown in the greatest rivalry in sports.

Check it out below:

“When you watch your contemporaries indulging the urge for material gain, comfort, and personal advancement, your choice will seem hard...Never forget, however, that the battle for freedom takes many forms.” – John F. Kennedy



The 120th Army-Navy Game honors that choice. pic.twitter.com/aPZIA2Chud — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 14, 2019

No. 23 Navy will look to break a three-game losing streak to Army at Lincoln Financial Field at 3 p.m. ET. Prior to the new streak, the Midshipmen had a 14-game winning streak over the Black Knights from 2002-15.

Navy is led by senior quarterback Malcolm Perry, who has already become one of the most prolific rushers in program history. The veteran has racked up 1,500 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns in his final season with the program. Army's offense will be under the guidance of senior Kelvin Hopkins Jr. who has 706 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.