Video shows ex-Oregon WR heroically disarming student gunman with hugs at Parkrose High School

Former Oregon wide receiver Keanon Lowe was credited with disarming a lone gunman at Parkrose High School in Portland, Oregon back in May. Little was known of how Lowe actually achieved this as reports noted that he wrestled the gun away from the student and/or tackled him to the ground. Five months later, surveillance video of that frightening moment has been released, and amid the chaos, Lowe's incredible heroism and humanity is on full display.

Lowe, a football and track and field coach at Parkrose, is out of frame slowly approaching but eventually hugging then-18-year-old gunman Angel Granados-Diaz. The former Ducks wideout then hands Grandos-Diaz's shotgun to another adult after disarming him in footage obtained by KOIN 6 News following a public records request.

It's not clear what is being said between Lowe and Granados-Diaz, but it appears as though the coach is consoling him. According to witnesses, Granados-Diaz did not point the gun at anyone else and no shots were fired. Students told the Oregonian at the time that the gunman had talked in the past about taking his own life.

You can watch the surveillance video below. While Lowe obviously is a hero in this situation, it's also a sobering first-hand look at what has been a major problem in the United States.

Breaking News: video of Coach Keanon Lowe disarming Parkrose High School gunman Angel Granados-Diaz. More to come. pic.twitter.com/d7wK9ES6zi — Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) October 19, 2019

Granados-Diaz, now 19, pleaded guilty earlier this month to a felony charge of possessing a firearm in a public building and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a loaded firearm in a public place. He will spend 36 months on probation and receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. He is also required to complete 64 hours of community service and is prohibited from owning firearms or entering Parkrose without permission.

Lowe played at Oregon from 2010-14 and was a big part of the Ducks' run to a 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship appearance against Ohio State in 2014. He caught 28 passes for 414 yards and five touchdowns as a senior, scoring 11 times in his career at Oregon.