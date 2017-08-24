Vinny Testaverde's son will transfer from dad's alma mater of Miami

Vinny Testaverde was a legend for the Miami Hurricanes from 1983-86 who won the Heisman Trophy as a senior and heard his name called before anybody else in the 1987 NFL Draft.

His son tried to follow in his footsteps but will now take the road less traveled for the Testaverde family.

Vincent Testaverde, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior from Tampa, Florida, will transfer from the program.

"Vincent approached me this morning and indicated that he felt like he would have more opportunities for playing time at another program," coach Mark Richt said. "We wish him all the best in his future plans."

The younger Testaverde never took a snap with the Hurricanes but did see action with Texas Tech as a true freshman in 2014. He completed 15-of-26 passes for 116 yards with no touchdowns and one interception for the Red Raiders, serving as a backup to Davis Webb and Patrick Mahomes.

Miami announced on Tuesday that redshirt junior Malik Rosier will be the team's starting quarterback in 2017 with sophomore Evan Shirreffs serving as the No. 2 and freshmen N'Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon backing them up. Miami opens the 2017 season at home on Sept. 2 against Bethune-Cookman.