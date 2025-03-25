If you have been on social media in the last few days, you have undoubtedly seen the video of influencer Ashton Hall taking people through his insane morning routine that starts before 4:00 a.m.

Hall dunks his face in ice water multiple times (and not just any water, Saratoga spring water that he pours over ice just to stick his face in), does pushups on his balcony for 13 minutes and then stands there awkwardly for another four, does 15 minutes of journaling and then stares at his phone for 35 minutes (he's just like me, for real), goes and works out, and then dives into a pool that clearly has a "no diving" sign -- hovering over the water for four minutes, per the timestamps on the video.

The last few days have seen a ton of spoofs of Hall's video, but also led people to explore more about the man who made it. That research uncovered that Hall is a former running back, playing high school ball at First Coast High School in Florida before spending a year at Alcorn State.

Hall's time with the Braves was short, as he compiled a very modest six carries for eight yards over three appearances in the 2015 season. He had two carries for three yards against Georgia Tech, then a tough afternoon where he lost six yards on three carries against Mississippi Valley State before getting back in the positive with one carry for 11 yards against Southern. That ended up being his final carry as a college football player, so he went out on a high note, and now he (allegedly) makes lots of money teaching folks how to spend their morning putting their face in a bowl of ice water and hover over a pool. Like the NCAA always says, most of us go pro in something other than sport.