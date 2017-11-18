Virginia at Miami score: No. 3 Hurricanes survive legit scare to stay unbeaten

Miami's an easy place to wake up hungover.

Such was the case for the No. 3 Hurricanes coming off their season-defining win against Notre Dame. The Canes might have been feeling themselves a bit too much, however. The noon kickoff coupled with an inspired opponent resulted in Miami finding itself down 14-0 to Virginia.

Miami had to fight back twice to tie the game before reeling off 30 straight points to win 44-28. While the game doesn't mean anything for Miami's ACC Championship Game hopes, it does keep it alive in the playoff race. Here's what we learned from Saturday's game in Miami Gardens, Florida.

1. Miami never gives up, that's for sure: The Canes were down two touchdowns at two different points in the game, once in the first quarter at 14-0 and then again in the third quarter, 28-14. They roared back both times, and in fact went on a 30-0 run to end the game. Outside of last week's win over Notre Dame, Miami hasn't played a game against a FBS opponent in which it didn't have to dig itself out of some kind of trouble. UVA outgained UM on offense and had more takeaways and first downs than Miami. In most cases, that should win you a game. While that's made them intriguing to watch (or exhausting, depending on your affiliation), it also means they know how to stay focused and never lose confidence. That's not the only reason they're 10-0, but it is a reason.

2. When the Hurricanes are clicking, they're hard to contain: Miami was legit on the ropes in the third quarter after the Hoos went up 28-14, but then the offense went on a seven-play, 63-yard drive in just over two minutes to bring the game to within a score. Seven seconds later, Jaquan Johnson returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown to tie the game.

.@CanesFootball DB Jaquan Johnson came up with a MASSIVE pick six in Miami's big win today. #MustSeeACCpic.twitter.com/KQP3teA15p — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 18, 2017

And after not being able to run the ball for three quarters, Miami's ground ignited for 4.6 yards per rush behind running back Travis Homer (96 yards, touchdown) and quarterback Malik Rosier (38 yards, touchdown). And after giving up big play after big play, Miami's defense started getting more pressure on Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert, finishing with five sacks. When it's clicking for Miami, they look as dangerous as any team in the country.

3. Benkert is the fun ACC quarterback no one talks about: The ACC has Lamar Jackson, Kelly Bryant and Ryan Finley -- but don't forget about Benkert in the conversation of fun quarterbacks to watch. Benkert, an East Carolina transfer, started the game 18-of-19 passing and finished 28 of 37 for 384 yards, four touchdowns and a pick. This guy can sling the ball down the field. His touchdown passes against the Hurricanes were absolute dimes. Benkert got some national recognition when Virginia beat Boise State earlier in the year and once again on Saturday he proved to be one of the conference's better quarterbacks.

4. The ACC Championship Game is still on track to be huge: There's still one more week in the regular season, but the ACC Championship Game is setting up for a good one. The Hurricanes go to Pitt in Week 13 and Clemson plays its annual rivalry at South Carolina. Both teams need to be careful to make sure they're still in the playoff hunt heading into the conference championship. If they win, the ACC title should be a de facto playoff quarterfinal.