The University of Virginia has chosen to honor the three football players who were killed in a recent shooting with posthumous degrees. On Monday, Virginia announced that it had approved posthumous degrees for Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry. The three Cavaliers were shot and killed by former Virginia football player Chris Jones while returning from a field trip on Nov. 19.

Associate Dean for Undergraduate Academic Programs Rachel Most initiated the request for the posthumous degrees, and it was approved by the College of Arts and Sciences as well as the Office of the Provost.

Davis and Perry both received degrees in African-American and African studies, and Chandler received a degree in American studies.

Virginia athletic director Carla Williams attended each player's funeral and delivered the degrees to their family personally.

"It was a great honor to be a part of presenting these diplomas to the families of Devin, Lavel and D'Sean," Williams said in a statement.

After attending Davis' funeral, Williams said she understood "why earning his degree from the University of Virginia was so important to Lavel. He worked extremely hard for it."

After the fatal shooting, in which two additional students suffered injuries. Jones was arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

The Virginia football program chose to cancel its final two games of the season against Coastal Carolina and Virginia Tech in order to let the players mourn the loss of their teammates. The cancellation of the Commonwealth Cup snapped a streak of annual meetings that dated back to 1970.

In response to the abrupt and tragic end to Virginia's football season, the NCAA has approved an extra year of eligibility for all Cavaliers who were in the final year of eligibility this fall.