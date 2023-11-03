Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Georgia Tech 4-4, Virginia 2-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: The CW

The CW Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Georgia Tech has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Virginia Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Virginia is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Georgia Tech in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Even though North Carolina scored an imposing 42 points on Saturday, Georgia Tech still came out on top. Georgia Tech managed a 46-42 win over North Carolina. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 4:30 mark of the first quarter, when they were facing a 14-0 deficit.

Haynes King continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, throwing for 287 yards and four touchdowns while completing 76.7% of his passes, and also rushing for 90 yards on only eight carries. King was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 52 yards. Another player making a difference was Dontae Smith, who rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown while picking up 8.1 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, Virginia fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Miami (FL) on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Hurricanes by a score of 29-26. Despite 101 more yards than Miami (FL), Virginia couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Despite the defeat, Virginia had strong showings from Mike Hollins, who rushed for 49 yards and two touchdowns, and Malik Washington, who picked up 152 receiving yards. Washington hasn't dropped below 100 receiving yards for three straight games. Will Bettridge did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in four field goals and two extra points.

The win got Georgia Tech back to even at 4-4. As for Virginia, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-6.

While only Georgia Tech took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, the game is expected to be close, with Virginia going off as just a 2-point favorite. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Georgia Tech came up short against Virginia in their previous meeting back in October of 2022, falling 16-9. Can Georgia Tech avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Virginia is a slight 2-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 54.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Georgia Tech.