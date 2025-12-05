A spot in the College Football Playoff bracket is on the line for the No. 17 Virginia Cavaliers when they meet the Duke Blue Devils in the 2025 ACC Championship Game on Saturday. The Cavaliers finished the regular season 10-2 overall with a 7-1 ACC record, and they have an inside track for an automatic CFP bid as one of the five highest-ranked conference champions if they can get by the Blue Devils.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is at 8 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are 4-point favorites in the latest Virginia vs. Duke odds, while the over/under is 57.5.

Why Virginia can cover

The Cavaliers, who are 8-4 against the spread this season, won at Duke on Nov. 15 in a 34-17, easily covering as 5-point underdogs in that matchup. Now they are small favorites a few weeks later on the neutral field. The Cavaliers also have more to play for as they are in line to head to the playoffs with a win. A Duke win guarantees the unranked Blue Devils very little since there's a good chance they would not be one of the five highest-ranked conference champions. Virginia is a well-rounded squad that ranks second in the ACC in total defense and and fourth in total offense, so the Cavaliers are well-positioned to control this game and cover. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Duke can cover

Duke's defense has struggled at times, but the Blue Devils have an extremely explosive offense that can keep this game within the number. Duke ranks second in the ACC in scoring offense, and that's largely thanks to quarterback Darian Mensah, who has completed 67.5% of his passes this season for 3,450 yards, 28 touchdowns and just four interceptions. The running back duo of Nate Sheppard and Anderson Castle is one of the ACC's best, combining for 1,300 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground. Cooper Barkate is one of the ACC's top receivers with a 63-978-6 line on the season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Duke vs. Virginia picks

