After beating a top 10 team for the first time in two decades, Virginia has been fined by the ACC following the fanbase's post-game field-storming on Friday night. As a first-time offender following the 46-38 victory over No. 8 Florida State, the Cavaliers will incur a $50,000 fine.

The field-storming resulted in 19 people being treated at UVA Health University Medical Center, according to a university spokesperson.

The severity of the injuries were not made available due to health system policy and the spokesperson did not confirm if all the treated individuals came after the post-game stampede or another reported altercation outside of the stadium.

"The University of Virginia Police Division, in collaboration with local and state law enforcement partners, responded quickly to these events," the university spokesperson said. "Together, our agencies remain committed to providing a safe environment for the university community and its visitors."

Per the conference, fines collected under the policy are directed to a postgraduate scholarship fund that benefits ACC student-athletes pursuing graduate education.

Virginia forced Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos into an errant throw on fourth down in the second overtime, leading to thousands of fans pouring onto the field in Charlottesville.

"We're gonna celebrate that one, because they made some plays," Virginia coach Tony Elliott said after the win. "They made a couple stops, and obviously, they gave up some points. But in the end, they gave us an opportunity, as an offense, to have a few more possessions to be able to go score more points. And at the end of the day, man, our number one objective on our plan to win is to outscore the opponent, right? And I think they're gonna get some confidence from this."

The Cavaliers entered the game as narrow 6.5-point underdog and proved to be the Seminoles' toughest draw to date after Virginia signal caller Chandler Morris accounted for five total touchdowns.

"When I decided to take the job here, the potential, and man really, really proud of the students and the fans for showing up and man, it made a difference," Elliott said. "It made a very, very difficult place for a good football team to come in here to play. So just, man, it's what it should be, and the team is gonna keep working."