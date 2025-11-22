A Virginia judge on Friday handed down five life sentences to former University of Virginia student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., closing a wrenching week of testimony nearly two years after a shooting that devastated the Cavaliers' football program and the broader campus community.

Jones, 26, received a life term for each of the three players he killed -- Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry -- as well as for two surviving victims, running back Mike Hollins and student Marlee Morgan. Additional firearm convictions added more than two decades to the punishment. The sentence followed Jones' guilty plea last November to first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and related gun charges.

Judge Cheryl Higgins delivered the decision after five days of emotional testimony from witnesses, investigators and family members of the victims. Higgins criticized the nature of the attack, noting the lack of evidence that Jones had been threatened before opening fire, and described the shootings as execution-style. The attack occurred Nov. 13, 2022 aboard a charter bus returning from a class trip to Washington, D.C.

The courtroom was packed throughout the proceedings with relatives and friends of the victims reacting audibly as each count was read. On Friday, before sentencing, Jones addressed the court for the first time. He apologized tearfully for the harm he caused to "everyone on that bus," though some families walked out during his remarks, according to CVille Right Now.

During the week, prosecutors outlined a chilling sequence that began when the bus parked in a campus garage around 10:15 p.m. Witnesses recalled a chaotic and terrifying scene as shots rang out, killing three members of the football program and wounding Hollins and Morgan. Both survivors later returned to UVA athletics -- Morgan joining the track team and Hollins returning to the field in 2023, where he received multiple courage awards for his comeback.

Jones' defense team called relatives, mentors and an expert forensic psychologist in an effort to lessen the punishment. They argued Jones suffered physical and emotional abuse growing up, leaving him with deep trauma and what they described as "delusional" thinking. But after a contentious cross-examination -- and questions from the judge -- those arguments failed to move the court.

Jones had briefly been a walk-on player at Virginia in 2018 before leaving the program while remaining enrolled. His guilty plea last year removed the possibility of aggravated murder convictions but still exposed him to multiple life terms -- a sentence Higgins ultimately imposed.