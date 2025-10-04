Sports fans in Virginia will have a lot to cheer for in college football Week 6, with big games giving plenty of opportunities for Virginia sports betting. Virginia Tech (2-3) has won back-to-back games and has the opportunity to get to .500 on the season when it hosts Wake Forest at 1 p.m. ET. The James Madison Dukes have won three of their first four games of the season and they visit a struggling Georgia State Panthers team at 3:30 p.m. ET. At the same time, ACC rivals Virginia and Louisville will square off in what promises to be an action-packed Week 6 College Football showdown.

SportsLine's proven model simulates every game 10,000 times and has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 37-24 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Virginia betting picks for Week 6 of college football (odds subject to change):

Virginia Tech (-5.5) vs. Wake Forest (-115)

James Madison (-20.5) vs. Georgia State (-105)

Virginia vs. Louisville over 60.5 (-105)

Combining the model's three picks into a Virginia parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook would result in a payout of +613 (risk $100 to win $613).

Virginia Tech (-5.5) vs. Wake Forest (-115 at FanDuel)

The Hokies have dominated this series over the last two decades and have won two of the last three meetings, with both victories taking place in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech covered the spread as a 10-point underdog in its Week 5 win against North Carolina State, so a 5.5-point spread seems doable since the Hokies have beaten the Demon Deacons by nearly 20 points in the last two head-to-heads at Lane Stadium. The SportsLine model projects Virginia Tech will cover the spread in 54% of simulations.

James Madison (-20.5) vs. Georgia State (-105 at FanDuel)



Georgia State is allowing 48.0 points per game, the most of any team in the nation. Meanwhile, James Madison is 3-1 overall, 4-0-0 ATS and averaging 31.3 points per game. The Dukes covered as 26.5-point favorites in Week 1 against Weber State and are coming off of a 35-10 win against Georgia Southern in Week 5. Even with a large spread to cover, it's easy to see why the model has James Madison covering in 54% of simulations.

Over 60.5 Virginia vs. Louisville (-105 at FanDuel)

The Over has hit in three of Louisville's four games this season, while it has hit in all five of Virginia's 2025 outings. That includes last week's 46-38 overtime upset win against Florida State. The Cavaliers are allowing 353.6 total yards and nearly 30 points per game, which could benefit a Cardinals offense that ran up the scoreboard against Eastern Kentucky and Bowling Green. The Over is hitting in 51% of simulations by the SportsLine projection model.