Three people were killed and two others were wounded Sunday sending the University of Virginia into a lockdown and canceling classes Monday morning while police searched for the suspect, identified by police as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a former member of the school's football team.

Jones was listed as a freshman on the Virginia football team in 2018. The shooting took place at the Culbreth Garage on UVA Central Grounds.

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan issued the following statement, via Twitter:

"As of this writing, I am heartbroken to report that the shooting has resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care. We are working closely with the families of the victims, and we will share additional details as soon as we are able...This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia."

Ryan went on to say the suspect was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes. He may be driving an SUV with a Virginia license plate reading 'TWX3580.' Multiple law enforcement agencies are coordinating to find and apprehend the suspect.

The story will be updated