Virginia star DB Bryce Hall carted off the field with leg injury suffered in first half vs. Miami
The senior was a CBS Sports preseason first-team All-America
No. 20 Virginia traveled to Miami (FL) on Friday evening to take on the Hurricanes, and unfortunately lost one of its best players late in the second quarter of the action. Star cornerback Bryce Hall, a preseason All-American by several outlets including CBS Sports, suffered a gruesome leg injury and was carted off the field.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, had his leg rolled up while blocking on a punt return and immediately went down in pain. His coaches, teammates and medical staff rushed to his side and put his leg in an aircast and placed a towel on top. The announcers on ESPN's broadcast said that they would not be showing the injury after broadcasting an initial angle.
Players from both teams rushed to Hall's side to wish him well as he left the field to receive further medical evaluation. He sat up and shook hands with nearly every player from both teams before leaving the field.
It's a devastating blow to a Cavaliers team that still has hopes of winning the ACC Coastal and getting a shot to claim its first conference title since expansion. The senior had two interceptions and 62 tackles last season. He returned to Charlottesville after being projected to be a high draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Hall is currently ranked No. 6 overall in the CBS Sports 2020 NFL Draft prospect rankings.
-
