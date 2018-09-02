Virginia Tech at Florida State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Florida State has had just three full-time head coaches since 1976, the most recent being Willie Taggart. He makes his debut as the Seminoles coach on Monday night against Virginia Tech in front of what should be an incredible atmosphere in Tallahassee, Florida.

Given the frustrations and disappointments of the 2017 season for Florida State, starting at No. 3 in the country in the preseason only to finish the year 7-6 with an Independence Bowl win under the direction of an interim coach with Jimbo Fisher off to Texas A&M, you can see why Seminoles fans have latched on to Taggart's message, energy and positivity during these first months of his tenure. But everything is positive during spring practice and fall camp. The ultimate test for Taggart's impact on the FSU community begins Monday night with his ACC opener.

Viewing information

Date: Monday, Sept. 3 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Florida State: Taggart is bringing an offensive style that's called "Lethal Simplicity," so what does that look like? If Taggart's previous stops are any indication, the Seminoles will use tempo to run a lot more plays than they did with Fisher's pro-style offense. Recent history from Taggart's previous stops says his system will be great for running back Cam Akers, and if Deondre Francois can have the production we saw from Justin Herbert when he was healthy last year at Oregon, then "Lethal Simplicity" could mean a very complicated situation for opponents in 2018.

Virginia Tech: This is a great spot for us to learn about the Hokies, a team that is getting a lot of (deserved) respect from the media because of Justin Fuente, defensive coordinator Bud Foster and sophomore quarterback Josh Jackson. Jackson's 2,991 yards passing in 2017 were the most of any freshman quarterback in FBS and a VT freshman record. There are expectations that he can be the player to lead the Hokies back to the ACC title before his career in Blacksburg is done. But is that now? Virginia Tech has a lot to replace defensively from a year ago -- though defensive tackle Ricky Walker is a stud, worthy of All-ACC consideration along with Clemson's fearsome foursome -- and Jackson's favorite target, Cam Phillips, has graduated.

Prediction, picks

I think this might be one of the most impressive performances we see from Florida State all season. It's a statement game not only for Taggart, but for an incredibly talented roster that simply got outplayed at times during the 2017 season. This is not only a meeting of ACC powers (who meet very infrequently during the regular season) but a battle of top 25 teams and also the only show in town at the end of a five-day bender of college football. I feel comfortable taking the Noles by double-digits. Pick: Florida State -7.5