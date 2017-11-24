Virginia Tech at Virginia: Prediction, picks, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

No. 25 Virginia Tech visits rival Virginia on Friday night with the Commonwealth Cup on the line at Scott Stadium. Both teams are coming off emotionally draining games and are now on a short week with this Friday night kickoff.

Last Saturday, Virginia Tech used a goal-line stand in the final seconds to beat Pittsburgh, while Virginia twice blew 14-point leads at Miami, failing to secure an upset that looked extremely possible for three quarters of play.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Nov. 24 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Virginia Tech: The offense hasn't been sharp over the last few weeks, and quarterback Josh Jackson has struggled to be consistent. That, combined with a running game that can't churn out enough yards on early downs, means we may see more designed runs for the quarterbacks on Friday -- both Jackson and AJ Bush, and even Deshawn McClease may get some more touches. Defensively, the Hokies got back to their normal ways against Pitt and have a ton of confidence entering this one. They've held the Commonwealth Cup so many days, that if they win this one, it will push the total over 5,000 when they meet again next year.

Virginia: Quarterbck Kurt Benkert was absolutely perfect for Virginia against Miami for most of the game, and his final stats show just that -- 28-for-37 for 384 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. But it wasn't good enough. He threw a pick-six in the third that allowed Miami to come back down from 14 -- for the second time -- and Virginia wouldn't score for the rest of the game. Can he forget about that game and keep his composure against the Hokies, who would love nothing more than to create turnovers? Though this year has been better than expected, and the Cavaliers are going bowling, they have't beaten Tech since November 2003. And if UVa doesn't excel with the ball, they don't have much of a chance. Over the last 10 years, they've averaged just 12.5 points per game against their state rivals.

Prediction

Virginia Tech has dominated the state for so long, winning 17 of the last 18 meetings. While this is the most successful season for Virginia since 2011, the Hoos have lost four of their last five. They'll be ready for the Hokies, but Virginia Tech fans always flood Charlottesville for this game making it, at times, feel like a home game. Expect a fine defensive showing for Virginia Tech, and for the Hokies to take the game with some big splash plays on offense in the second half to receivers Cam Phillips and Sean Savoy. Pick: Hokies -7.5