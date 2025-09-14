Virginia Tech will resume its quest for revitalization under a new leader next season after parting with fourth-year coach Brent Pry on Sunday. The Hokies are the first ACC vacancy of the 2025 coaching carousel and are essentially tied with UCLA as the first Power Four program to hit the market.

There are advantages to moving quickly, as university leadership will have ample time to devote to identifying and recruiting potential candidates for a job that still has some shine. Though Virginia Tech's heyday under Frank Beamer is drifting further into the rearview mirror, the Hokies are still a program with the potential to compete for league titles.

Among the most intriguing storylines of this search will be the extent to which Michael Vick becomes a factor. The legendary former Hokies quarterback is in his first season as Norfolk State's head coach and has hardly any prior coaching experience. However, sources told CBS Sports' Richard Johnson that he will be in the mix for the job.

Tech won 10-plus games in eight consecutive seasons from 2004-11 under Beamer, who retired following the 2015 season. His successor, Justin Fuente, went 19-8 over his first two seasons but just 24-23 over the next four and was ousted after a 5-5 start to the 2021 season. Pry, who had been serving as Penn State's defensive coordinator, seemed like a logical replacement.

As a former Virginia Tech graduate assistant under Beamer and famed former Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster, Pry understood the landscape. He'd also developed a reputation as a strong defensive coach with the Nittany Lions. But amid an 0-3 start to his fourth season that included a Week 3 home loss to Old Dominion, it became a matter of when and not if a change would be made.

Here are candidates to watch for the Virginia Tech opening.

James Madison coach Bob Chesney

Chesney is just 48 but has proven successful as a Division III, Division II and FCS head coach. Now, he's in Year 2 at the Group of Five level with a James Madison squad that appears capable of competing for the Sun Belt title. He led the Dukes to a 9-4 mark last season, which included a 70-50 win over North Carolina. Like Chadwell, Chesney has never worked at the Power Four level. But in the NIL era, when recruiting is more about money than anything, that should be less of a hindrance.

Norfolk State coach Michael Vick

No player is more synonymous with the heyday of Virginia Tech football than Michael Vick. The All-American quarterback led the Hokies to an appearance in the 1999 BCS Championship Game and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. He made four Pro Bowls during his NFL career, which was interrupted by a dogfighting conviction. Vick grabbed headlines by taking the Norfolk State job last December and is 1-2 through three games with the Spartans.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer

Why would Beamer leave an SEC job to coach in his father's shadow? It's a tough sell. But it's conceivable that, if things go poorly at South Carolina this season, he'd be interested in a fresh start at a place of deep personal significance. Beamer spent his formative years in Blacksburg and played for his father. Also, winning in the ACC should be easier than winning in a 16-team SEC that is about to start playing nine league games.

South Florida coach Alex Golesh

One of the hottest names of the season's first month, Golesh may have his sights set on even better jobs than this one. Or, he may be content to continue building on the foundation he's established in warmth of Tampa. But Virginia Tech should at least do some due diligence here to gauge Golesh's interest. His high-flying offense would be refreshing for Hokies fans.

Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton

Helton has turned Western Kentucky into a quarterback factory and perennial Conference USA contender with a pass-happy attack that would mark a refreshing schematic shift. The 48-year old isn't going to be this cycle's hottest name. But there's seven years worth of FBS proof at WKU to suggest he would bring a high floor.

Former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald

Now that Fitzgerald and Northwestern have reached a settlement on his wrongful termination suit, the 50-year old ex-Wildcats coach may be realistically pursued in this cycle. Fitzgerald twice won 10 games at one of the hardest jobs in the Big Ten and posted a 110-101 mark over 17 years on the job. His life is deeply rooted in the Chicago area, but Fitzgerald is a big name with a proven track record who is worth keeping an eye on.

Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell

Chadwell is off to a 1-2 start to his third season at Liberty, but he owns a strong body of work, posting consecutive 11-win seasons at Coastal Carolina in 2020 and 2021 before guiding Liberty to a 13-1 mark in 2023. He's from an offensive background and built his reputation on a spread option style. He has no Power Four experience of any sort, but he's a proven winner with an established philosophy and regional familiarity.

Other names to watch

UNLV coach Dan Mullen

Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson

Texas State coach GJ Kinne

Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline

Southern Miss coach Charles Huff

