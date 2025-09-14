After getting off to an 0-3 start to begin the 2025 season, Virginia Tech made the decision to fire coach Brent Pry on Sunday. As the program begins a search for Pry's replacement, former Virginia Tech quarterback and current Norfolk State coach Michael Vick would "definitely" be interested in the open head coaching job, sources tell CBS Sports' Richard Johnson and Roger Gonzalez.

Johnson reports that the Hokies expect Vick "to be in the mix" for the coaching job. Vick would be willing to listen since Virginia Tech is a "special place" for him, but also wants to "get Norfolk State right too."

Pry was fired just three games into his fourth season with the program. The Hokies coach had put together just a 16-24 record at the helm, but did lead Virginia Tech to two bowl games. However, Virginia Tech was outscored 113-57 in its first three games, including falling at the hands of Old Dominion, 45-26, on Saturday.

Norfolk State, which competes in the MEAC at the FCS level, is 1-2 in Vick's first season as coach. Rutgers defeated Norfolk State, 60-10, on Saturday.

Vick is arguably the most accomplished football player to come through Blacksburg over the years. He redshirted his first season in 1998, but was the team's starting quarterback in both the 1999 and 2000 seasons. In those two seasons, Vick completed 56.5% of his passes for 3,074 yards and 20 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,202 yards and 16 more touchdowns.

The Virginia Tech signal caller led the program to an 11-0 season in 1999 and a berth in the Bowl Championship Series National Championship Game. Virginia Tech lost to Florida State, 46-29, but Vick helped get the Hokies back in the game despite an early 21-point deficit.

In 1999, Vick was the Big East Offensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, finishing third in voting behind Ron Dayne (Wisconsin) and Joe Hamilton (Georgia Tech).

Following two electrifying seasons, Vick was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 1 pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Vick played 13 NFL seasons for the Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets.

