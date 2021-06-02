Virginia Tech freshman linebacker Isi Etute has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, according to state court records. The offense date for Etute's case is listed as May 31, and it is connected to the death of a Blacksburg, Virginia, resident.

A hearing for Etute, who is being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bond, has been set for 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. According to Blacksburg Police, officers responded to a call for a welfare check on Tuesday night when they located a deceased male victim. Detectives on the case later ruled the scene as a homicide.

Etute was identified as a person of interest before being charged. He has been placed on interim suspension by the university and has been suspended from the Hokies football program, effective immediately.

"The Virginia Tech and Town of Blacksburg communities are united in our shared concern for the welfare of all. Together, we denounce all acts of violence and stand together in support of one another," Virginia Tech said in a statement. "You don't need to be close to this to be affected by this. If you need assistance or support, you are encouraged to reach out for help."

Etute was a three-star member of the Hokies' 2021 recruiting class out of Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach.