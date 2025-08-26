Virginia Tech linebacker Caleb Woodson was arrested and charged with a first class misdemeanor for driving while intoxicated on Saturday night, per Montgomery/Christianburg General District Court records.

This is Woodson's first offense for DWI and he will have his first hearing for the case on Sept. 9. Virginia Tech released a statement to ESPN acknowledging Woodson's arrest, noting they will not have further comment until the legal process plays out.

"We are aware of an incident involving Caleb Woodson," Virginia Tech said in a statement. "We take this matter seriously and will handle it according to athletic department policy and university policy. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment until the process is complete."

Woodson started 11 games for Virginia Tech as a sophomore and was the Hokies' second-leading tackler in 2024, tallying 72 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss and two sacks, and had one interception. Woodson was named a team captain last week and it's not clear if he'll face any immediate discipline for Virginia Tech's opener in Atlanta on Sunday against No. 13 South Carolina, or if they will wait until after his hearing in two weeks.

The Hokies are 7.5-point underdogs in the neutral site opener against the Gamecocks, and Woodson figures to be an important part of Virginia Tech's plan to slow down South Carolina's star dual-threat quarterback LaNorris Sellers.