Virginia Tech loses third potential starting DB in 2018 offseason, this one to dismissal

Virginia Tech has lost another member of its starting defense, this time by choice.

The school announced Monday morning that starting defensive back Mook Reynolds has been dismissed from the program "effective immediately in accordance with Virginia Tech Athletics Department policies." The release from the school said that Reynolds had been suspended from all team and football-related activities during the spring semester prior to this dismissal.

It's a significant loss for the Hokies defense heading into the 2018 season. Reynolds finished fourth on the team in tackles last season with 70, posting 9.5 tackles for loss with 1.5 sacks, a pass defense and a forced fumble. Making matters worse, Reynolds is just the latest loss on defense for VT.

Adonis Alexander was projected to be a starting cornerback but was declared academically ineligible last month and has since entered the NFL's supplemental draft. Junior college transfer Jeremy Webb Jr., who was expected to compete for a starting job at corner, tore his Achilles and will miss the season.

These losses combined with the Reynolds dismissal leaves the Hokies with four starters returning on defense and little to no experience returning among its linebackers or secondary.

There's a lot of production and experience to replace on a defense that finished second in the ACC with only 14.8 points allowed per game last season.