Depending upon who you ask -- and what color shirt they're wearing -- you'll get different opinions on who won Friday's thrilling game between Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech.

As time expired, Hokies kicker John Love lined up to attempt a potential game-winning 36-yard field goal. The kick couldn't have been closer, appearing to sail over the left upright, but it was ruled no good, and the Panthers held on for a 35-33 win.

In the aftermath of that game, video of the kick has become something of a Rorschach test. Depending upon your perspective or college football allegiance, you could see different results.

One video from behind the uprights appears to show Love's kick sneaking through the upright for a successful field goal. That was certainly the reaction from the Virginia Tech fans sitting in that section.

Other angles from the other end of Lane Stadium seems to prove that the officials made the correct call. Love's kick hooks left, and it just sails wide over the left upright.

Missed FG can't be reviewed

Former NFL referee Terry McAulay weighed in with his perspective on social media, and he said there is no way to review the kick because there wouldn't be a definitely camera angle. However. McAulay noted that the two people with the best view of whether the attempt was good -- the official under the upright and someone directly behind him -- reacted as if it were a miss.

In his postgame press conference, Virginia Tech coach James Franklin was asked about his perspective of the kick. Franklin said he truly didn't know whether it was good, but the official ruling is the only thing that matters.

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"To be honest with you, from my angle, I don't know," Franklin said, per USA Today. "I think John Love is the best kicker in the country. I had so much confidence that that thing was going to go through. From my angle, I couldn't tell you one way or another... The end of the day, they said it didn't go through so everything else, doesn't really matter a whole lot."

Hokies had plenty of chances

The controversial field goal miss may have been the final nail in the Hokies' coffin on Friday night, but they made plenty of mistakes to put themselves in that position. After taking a 24-14 lead in the first half, Virginia Tech turned the ball over four times, and it committed eight penalties for 82 yards throughout the game.

If Virginia Tech played a cleaner game with the lead, perhaps we aren't analyzing every angle of Love's field goal on Saturday and the Hokies are 5-0.