Virginia Tech QB Josh Jackson suffers broken fibula in loss to Old Dominion, out indefinitely

Virginia Tech had an awful weekend. First, it lost as a 29-point favorite to Old Dominion, and on Sunday it announced that Trevon Hill, who leads the team in sacks and tackles for loss, was dismissed from the team. Now, one final salvo as quarterback Josh Jackson is going to be out for a while.

Justin Fuente announced Monday that Jackson suffered a fracture in his left fibula during Tech's loss on Saturday and he will have surgery on Tuesday. At the moment, there is no timetable on his return, though at least it looks like Jackson will have a chance to return in 2018.

Jackson suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Virginia Tech's loss on Saturday, going down after picking up a first down on a run. He was attended to by athletic staff before going to the locker room on a cart and was later seen on the sideline on crutches.

In three games this season Jackson has completed 62 percent of his passes for 575 yards, 5 touchdowns and an interception. The sophomore started for the Hokies last season, passing for 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns in 13 games. He was replaced by Ryan Willis on Saturday, and odds are Willis will continue as Virginia Tech's starter while Jackson is sidelined.