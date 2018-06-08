Virginia Tech QB Josh Jackson's eligibility brought into question by reported 'academic issue'
Jackson threw for 2,991 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a freshman in 2017
The best way to describe the future of Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson is that it's "murky." Or maybe "confusing." Perhaps even "in flux."
The status of the rising sophomore quarterback of the Hokies has been called into question over the last few days due to an eligibility issue surrounding his academic performance, according to multiple reports. Fred Jackson, Josh's father, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that his status should be decided soon, and that the school is hopeful to have its star quarterback for this fall. The Athletic echoed those reports, citing a source that said that any report of an indefinite suspension is untrue.
So, to put it simply, something is going on with Jackson. He isn't currently suspended and is still with the team as of Friday afternoon, but anything beyond that is speculation.
One thing is certain, Virginia Tech needs him. Jackson threw for 2,991 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a freshman in 2017, and added 324 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. With a full offseason in coach Justin Fuente's offense, a step forward from a stellar debut in Blacksburg is the expectation for the 6-foot-1, 215-pound dual threat quarterback.
Under Jackson's guidance in 2017, the Hokies went 9-4 and finished second in the ACC Coastal with a 5-3 conference record. In Jackson's first collegiate game, he went 15-for-26 for 235 yards and a touchdown, with 101 rushing yards and another score in a nationally-televised win over West Virginia on the opening Sunday night of the season.
If Jackson doesn't suit up this fall, redshirt freshman Hendon Hooker or walk-on Kansas transfer Ryan Willis would be the likely candidates to replace him. Willis threw 12 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in two years with the Jayhawks.
