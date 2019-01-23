Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson reportedly exploring transfer options

Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson appears to be exploring his options away from the Hokies. According to The Richmond-Times Dispatch and ESPN.com, Jackson has applied to have his name entered into the NCAA's transfer portal. Players do not have to transfer once they've entered the portal, it's simply used as a way to gauge possible interest from other suitors before making a final decision.

Jackson would be the latest Hokie to leave Virginia Tech if he does ultimately decide to transfer. On Tuesday, both wide receiver Eric Kumah and tight end Chris Cunningham announced their decisions to transfer, prompting this statement from Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente on Wednesday.

"As a head coach I certainly understand when young men desire to explore their options by entering themselves in the NCAA's transfer portal," said Fuente. "Immediate eligibility for graduate transfers has become another piece of the changing landscape for college football student-athletes and coaches across the country.

"I respect the fact that each individual's circumstances and situation are different. We will continue to support all our student-athletes and wish them best whether their future is at Virginia Tech or another institution. Our evaluation of all aspects of our football program is constant and ongoing. In my postseason one-on-one meetings with our student-athletes I asked for their input on what we can do better as a coaching staff and how I can better serve them as their head coach. I appreciate their feedback, as well as their willingness and desire to do whatever it takes to help us improve individually and collectively in 2019."

Jackson began the 2018 season as Virginia Tech's starting QB but suffered a season-ending leg injury during Tech's third game of the season. He was replaced by Ryan Willis, a transfer from Kansas. Jackson has started 16 games in his Virginia Tech career, and the Hokies have gone 11-5 in those games, but he was recruited to Blacksburg by Frank Beamer's staff. Jackson is also on pace to graduate in May, so if he does transfer, he wouldn't be required to sit out the 2019 season.

Jackson is originally from Ann Arbor, Michigan, as he's the son of former Michigan assistant coach Fred Jackson, which is simply an interesting fact to point out considering the circumstances.