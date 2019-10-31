Virginia Tech schedules Alabama, Ole Miss as future home-and-home football series
There's also a mystery SEC opponent that will be added in the nearer future
Virginia Tech announced future home-and-home series with multiple SEC schools on Thursday. The Hokies have set a series with both Alabama and Ole Miss, which is awesome. Any time Power Five programs schedules nonconference games against one another, it's a good thing. When the games are going to be played on campus instead of in a soulless NFL stadium, they're even better.
The problem is that the games won't be played for another 13 years. Ole Miss will make the trip to Blacksburg, Virginia, in 2032 with Virginia Tech heading to Oxford, Mississippi, in 2037. Alabama will come to Lane Stadium and headbang along to Metallica in 2034 with the Hokies going to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in 2035.
That will be a long time to wait, but there is a home-and-home against an SEC opponent that will be played sooner.
Along with the announcement of the Alabama and Ole Miss games, Virginia Tech said it's close to finalizing another home-and-home with an SEC school for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. We just don't know which SEC school that will be, but feel free to speculate recklessly with your friends.
"Football non-conference scheduling is definitely a unique proposition, and admittedly, some of the out years are 'way, way out there,'" said Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock. "Another generation of Hokies' will enjoy the games with SEC opponents just like we are now enjoying many of the Big Ten matchups that Jim Weaver and Coach [Frank] Beamer scheduled. We'd prefer to have a schedule with marquee home opponents and other games against regional foes locked in for years down the road, giving us the ability to refine and adjust as necessary as opposed to pursuing or chasing games later. Our non-conference schedules are now essentially set through 2030 and we're pleased with the mix of games. We're pleased other conferences have been willing to schedule more home-and-home series."
Virginia Tech also announced that its future home-and-home with Wisconsin has been locked in for the 2031 and 2032 seasons. In other words, there are a lot of Power Five opponents in Virginia Tech's future, even if some of them are far off into it.
