Virginia Tech spring game 2018: Date, time, how to watch, biggest football storylines for Justin Fuente

The annual Virginia Tech spring game is Saturday, April 14, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Lane Stadium. As always, admission and parking are free. There will be no television coverage, but those unable to make the trip to campus will be able to listen to the play-by-play on the IMG Sports Network.



Before the game, Virginia Tech will hold its 3.2 Run in Remembrance, a community run/walk through campus in remembrance of the 32 students and faculty members killed April 16, 2007. The run is free of charge. Following the scrimmage, Virginia Tech baseball will host Louisville at Union Park. Tickets are $5.



With the spring practice schedule off-limits to the media and fans, the spring game will serve as the first, and last, chance fans can see Virginia Tech take the field ahead of their Labor Day showdown against Florida State.



The scrimmage will consist of four 12-minute quarters and a 10-minute halftime and will feature plenty of underclassmen who are stepping into larger roles ahead of the 2018 season.



Here are five players to keep an eye on:



Devon Hunter, DB: Former blue-chip recruit Devon Hunter has moved from rover to nickel and has become a leader of Virginia Tech's defense. After playing mostly special teams as a freshman, is this the year Hunter becomes the face of Bud Foster's defense?



Silas Dzansi, OT: After spending last fall on the scout team as a redshirt freshman, the 6-foot-5, 312-pounder has made the jump to first-team left tackle, moving tenured starter Yosuah Nijman to the right side of the line. Can Dzansi protect the blind side and give Virginia Tech's quarterbacks a chance to make plays?



Hezekiah Grimsley, WR: Without Cam Phillips, Virginia Tech does not have a true No. 1 wide receiver and will need an outside WR to step up and make plays. After minimal snaps early last season, Grimsley recorded 10 receptions for 109 yards in the final two games of the season. Can he carry that production over into the spring?



Ryan Willis, QB: The buzz around Kansas transfer quarterback Ryan Willis is that he has a strong shot to surpass 2017 starter Josh Jackson. After sitting out last fall due to transfer restrictions, Willis is ready to resume his collegiate career at Virginia Tech.



Dylan Rivers, LB: How do you replace potential top-10 NFL Draft pick Tremaine Edmunds? Those are the shoes sophomore linebacker Dylan Rivers will have to attempt to fill.



Aside from the excitment on the field, Virginia Tech is also expected to host a number of talented recruits on campus, including two members of the Top247 rankings who will be on official visits to Blacksburg.

So how will Virginia Tech football be changed forever at this year's spring game? And can Willis claim the starting quarterback job? Visit VT Scoop today to get insider Virginia Tech football news from a veteran team of reporters on the ground in Blacksburg, and see what this season's offensive live will look like.